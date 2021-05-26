Russia Condemns One-Year Extension of EU Sanctions for Cybercrimes - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The European Union's decision to prolong anti-Russia sanctions for "cybercrimes" is counterproductive and politically motivated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The next topic is a one-year extension, until May 18, of the regime of the so-called 'cyber sanctions of the European Union. We regard the decision of the EU Council to extend the framework of restrictive measures for cyberattacks that threaten the European Union or its member states for another year as an extremely nonconstructive and politically motivated step towards our country," Zakharova said during a briefing.