Russia Condemns Provocations of US, Its Satellites in Taiwan Strait - Putin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Moscow condemns the provocations of the US and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In practice, we firmly adhere to the one-China principle, condemn the provocations of the United States and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the SCO sidelines.