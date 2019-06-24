UrduPoint.com
Russia Condemns Regional Coup Attempt In Ethiopia - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:16 PM

Russia condemns the attempt to topple Ethiopia's regional government over the weekend and hopes it will protect democratic institutions, the Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia condemns the attempt to topple Ethiopia's regional government over the weekend and hopes it will protect democratic institutions, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We strongly condemn actions aimed at seizing the power by force and in violation of the constitution.

We believe that the Ethiopian government will act within constitutional constraints to guarantee stability of democratic institutions, while all political forces will exercise restraint and act responsibly to prevent further instability," it said.

A coup attempt on Saturday killed three officials, including the governor of the Amhara region and the army's chief of staff, and wounded the attorney general, who reportedly died on Monday. Media say that Asaminew Tsige, an Ethiopian general accused of plotting the coup, was hunted down and killed by police.

