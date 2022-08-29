UrduPoint.com

Russia Condemns Statements About Increasing NATO Presence In Arctic - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Russia Condemns Statements About Increasing NATO Presence in Arctic - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russia negatively assesses NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement about increasing the alliance's presence in the Arctic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We assess it negatively, the Arctic is a zone of our economic activity ... activities to ensure the security of Russia.

And the sphere of our vital interests. Interaction with other countries, especially with China, is aimed solely at the further development of this Arctic zone and does not and cannot pose a threat to any other country or any union," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin believes that such statements are nothing more but an expression of intention to oppose Russia's interests in the Arctic.

Related Topics

NATO Russia China Alliance

Recent Stories

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

53 minutes ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

1 hour ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

4 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

4 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.