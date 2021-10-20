UrduPoint.com

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack Against Syrian Soldiers - Foreign Ministry

Moscow believes that it is not a coincidence that a terrorist attack targeting Syrian soldiers occurred at a time when the Constitutional Committee meeting is on in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Moscow believes that it is not a coincidence that a terrorist attack targeting Syrian soldiers occurred at a time when the Constitutional Committee meeting is on in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Fourteen servicemen were killed in the terrorist attack on an army bus in the center of Damascus on Wednesday.

"We regard this bloody crime as a blatant act aimed at questioning the ability of the Syrian authorities to ensure the security of the capital, provoke a new round of violence and obstruct efforts to achieve a political settlement in Syria. We believe it is no coincidence that the incident happened at the moment when the meetings of the Inter-Syrian Constitutional Committee resumed in Geneva," the ministry said, adding that Moscow strongly condemns "this terrorist attack."

