UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kabul, Urges Afghanistan To Take Security Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kabul, Urges Afghanistan to Take Security Measures

Moscow condemns Saturday's terrorist attack in Kabul and calls on the Afghan authorities to take decisive measures to ensure security in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Moscow condemns Saturday's terrorist attack in Kabul and calls on the Afghan authorities to take decisive measures to ensure security in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

A large-scale terrorist attack rocked Kabul on August 17 during a wedding ceremony.

The attack killed 63 people and left over 180 wounded. The Islamic State (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the terrorist act.

"We strongly condemn this barbaric crime. We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, we wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia ISIS Marriage August

Recent Stories

KEMU: Beacon of quality in Medical Education and R ..

8 minutes ago

Realme becomes no. 1 smartphone of choice for yout ..

9 minutes ago

MoCC allocates Rs9.5 billion for Clean Green Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Airstrike on Militar ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Chernobyl Liquidator Refutes US Intelligence ..

5 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of martyred soldier Shahid Nawaz Ta ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.