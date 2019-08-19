Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kabul, Urges Afghanistan to Take Security Measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Moscow condemns Saturday's terrorist attack in Kabul and calls on the Afghan authorities to take decisive measures to ensure security in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

A large-scale terrorist attack rocked Kabul on August 17 during a wedding ceremony.

The attack killed 63 people and left over 180 wounded. The Islamic State (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the terrorist act.

"We strongly condemn this barbaric crime. We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, we wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the ministry said.