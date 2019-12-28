Russia strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Somalia's Mogadishu, which claimed more than 90 lives on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russia strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Somalia 's Mogadishu , which claimed more than 90 lives on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We strongly condemn this barbaric terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of civilians.

Obviously, this latest deadly aggression by extremists is aimed at destabilizing the situation in Somalia. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured people," the ministry said.