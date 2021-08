Russia Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Kabul, Expresses Condolences - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russia condemns series of terrorist attacks that hit Kabul on Thursday and expresses condolences to the victims, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Afghanistan, for obvious reasons, took a significant place in our discussions. We join in condemning these terrorist acts, in condolences to the families of the victims," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio.