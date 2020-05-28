Russia Condemns US Decision to Cancel Waivers to Iran Nuclear Sanctions - Zakharova

Moscow condemns US decision to cancel waivers to sanctions against Iranian nuclear facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Moscow condemns US decision to cancel waivers to sanctions against Iranian nuclear facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would end the waivers after a 60-day wind-down period. The US will provide a 90-day extension for the sanctions waiver for foreign entities engaged in work at the first unit of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

"This is another manifestation of the US line in flagrant violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for a settlement around the Iranian nuclear program and of UN Security Council resolution 2231," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Of course, we condemn this step," she stressed.

The cancellation of waivers may slow down, but not stop the reconfiguration of the reactor in Arak, Zakharova said.

"The cancellation of these so-called waivers may slow down, but not stop the implementation of those important reconfiguration projects that form the basis of the 2015 agreements," she said.