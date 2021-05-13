MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia condemns the growing interference of the United States and the European Union in Moldova's internal affairs in light of scheduled snap elections in the post-Soviet country, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The growing interference of the US and EU countries in the Moldovan internal political processes is regrettable, and we strongly condemn this interference. The ambassadors of these countries in Chisinau do not hesitate to exert direct influence on the leadership, main bodies and authorities of the republic, including the CEC [Central Electoral Commission] of Moldova in order to implement the political and economic interests of these countries," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Russia closely follows the situation in Moldova where elections are scheduled on July 11.

"We hope that they [elections] will be held in an atmosphere of fair and free competition and their results will fully reflect the will of the residents of the republic. We intend to take part in observing the voting process bilaterally and as part of international organizations, including the CIS and OSCE," Zakharova added.