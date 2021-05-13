UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Condemns US, EU Growing Interference In Moldova's Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia Condemns US, EU Growing Interference in Moldova's Affairs - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia condemns the growing interference of the United States and the European Union in Moldova's internal affairs in light of scheduled snap elections in the post-Soviet country, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The growing interference of the US and EU countries in the Moldovan internal political processes is regrettable, and we strongly condemn this interference. The ambassadors of these countries in Chisinau do not hesitate to exert direct influence on the leadership, main bodies and authorities of the republic, including the CEC [Central Electoral Commission] of Moldova in order to implement the political and economic interests of these countries," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Russia closely follows the situation in Moldova where elections are scheduled on July 11.

"We hope that they [elections] will be held in an atmosphere of fair and free competition and their results will fully reflect the will of the residents of the republic. We intend to take part in observing the voting process bilaterally and as part of international organizations, including the CIS and OSCE," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Chisinau United States Moldova July

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

5 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.