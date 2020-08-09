Russia Conducted Over 30.6Mln Coronavirus Tests - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) More than 30.6 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 241,000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday.

"We have conducted over 30.

6 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 241,925 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement, adding that 298,000 tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

Russia has confirmed a total of 882,347 cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll from the disease has reached 14,854.