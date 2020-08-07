Russia Conducted Over 30Mln Coronavirus Tests - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) More than 30 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 246,000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"We have conducted over 30 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 246,322 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement, adding that 321,000 tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

Russia has confirmed a total of 871,894 cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll from the disease has reached 14,606.