Russia Conducted Over 34.1Mln Coronavirus Tests - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) More than 34.1 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 220,000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"We have conducted over 34.

1 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 220,288 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement, adding that 316,000 tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

Russia has confirmed a total 946,976 cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll from the disease has reached 16,189.

