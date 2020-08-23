UrduPoint.com
Russia Conducted Over 34.4Mln Coronavirus Tests - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) More than 34.4 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 218.000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday.

"We have conducted over 34.

4 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 218,761 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement, adding that 317,000 tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

Russia has confirmed a total 951,897 cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll from the disease has reached 16,310.

More Stories From World

