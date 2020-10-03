Russia Conducted Over 47.2Mln COVID-19 Tests - Health Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) More than 47.2 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia since the outbreak, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"We have conducted over 47.

2 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 226,435 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor added that Russia conducted 423,000 tests in the past 24 hours alone.