Russia Conducted Over 47.2Mln COVID-19 Tests - Health Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) More than 47.2 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia since the outbreak, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"We have conducted over 47.

2 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 226,435 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor added that Russia conducted 423,000 tests in the past 24 hours alone.

More Stories From World

