Russia Conducted Over 6.9Mln Coronavirus Tests - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) More than 6.9 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday.

"As of May 16, 2020, we have conducted 6,916,088 COVID-19 laboratory tests," the watchdog said in a statement.

Currently, 262,666 people suspected of having contracted COVID-19 are under medical supervision, according to Rospotrebnadzor.

Russia has confirmed a total of 281,752 cases of the coronavirus and the death toll from the disease has reached 2,631.