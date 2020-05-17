UrduPoint.com
Russia Conducted Over 6.9Mln Coronavirus Tests - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) More than 6.9 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday.

"As of May 16, 2020, we have conducted 6,916,088 COVID-19 laboratory tests," the watchdog said in a statement.

Currently, 262,666 people suspected of having contracted COVID-19 are under medical supervision, according to Rospotrebnadzor.

Russia has confirmed a total of 281,752 cases of the coronavirus and the death toll from the disease has reached 2,631.

