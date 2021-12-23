Russia Conducting Airborne Drill in Crimea, Krasnodar Territory - Defense Ministry

Russia is holding a large-scale airborne exercise in Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory on Thursday, practicing a broad variety of combat tasks, the Russian Defense Ministry said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia is holding a large-scale airborne exercise in Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory on Thursday, practicing a broad variety of combat tasks, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The drill begins at the Crimean training ground Opuk and will include combat shooting training by airborne assault, artillery as well as nuclear, biological and chemical protection units. Other activities will include clearing an area from mines and providing cover against air attacks and unmanned aircraft.

"The troops will complete fire missions and hit targets at various distances," the ministry said.

The airborne forces will also practice airborne assault with helicopters to block a captured area and facilitate a rapid advance of the main forces, which will have army aviation support.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the exercise will begin at the Rayevskiy training ground near the Russian city of Novorossiysk, where the airborne troops will practice short-distance combat as well as reconnaissance and attack by a 2S9 Nona self-propelled artillery gun battalion.

The exercise is part of a gathering of the forces' command under the leadership of Col. Gen. Andrey Serdyukov, the commander of the Russian Airborne Forces, and involves more than 1,200 soldiers and over 250 pieces of military and special equipment.