UrduPoint.com

Russia Conducting Airborne Drill In Crimea, Krasnodar Territory - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:51 PM

Russia Conducting Airborne Drill in Crimea, Krasnodar Territory - Defense Ministry

Russia is holding a large-scale airborne exercise in Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory on Thursday, practicing a broad variety of combat tasks, the Russian Defense Ministry said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia is holding a large-scale airborne exercise in Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory on Thursday, practicing a broad variety of combat tasks, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The drill begins at the Crimean training ground Opuk and will include combat shooting training by airborne assault, artillery as well as nuclear, biological and chemical protection units. Other activities will include clearing an area from mines and providing cover against air attacks and unmanned aircraft.

"The troops will complete fire missions and hit targets at various distances," the ministry said.

The airborne forces will also practice airborne assault with helicopters to block a captured area and facilitate a rapid advance of the main forces, which will have army aviation support.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the exercise will begin at the Rayevskiy training ground near the Russian city of Novorossiysk, where the airborne troops will practice short-distance combat as well as reconnaissance and attack by a 2S9 Nona self-propelled artillery gun battalion.

The exercise is part of a gathering of the forces' command under the leadership of Col. Gen. Andrey Serdyukov, the commander of the Russian Airborne Forces, and involves more than 1,200 soldiers and over 250 pieces of military and special equipment.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Army Russia Nuclear Rayevskiy Novorossiysk Krasnodar From

Recent Stories

School games vital for promoting sports in Pakista ..

School games vital for promoting sports in Pakistan, says Marriyyah Samin

11 seconds ago
 Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

12 seconds ago
 10 commercial units booked for causing smog

10 commercial units booked for causing smog

14 seconds ago
 ANF seized 1.220 kg heroin, arrested drugs pusher

ANF seized 1.220 kg heroin, arrested drugs pusher

15 seconds ago
 Putin Says All Russian Requests for Navalny Poison ..

Putin Says All Russian Requests for Navalny Poisoning Evidence Were Met With Sil ..

17 seconds ago
 New COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles more than double ..

New COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles more than doubled in one day

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.