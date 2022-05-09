UrduPoint.com

Russia Conducting Large-Scale Work On Repatriation Of Bout - Ombudswoman

May 09, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Moscow is making great efforts to repatriate Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who is being held in prison in the United States, as there is every ground for him to serve the rest of his term in his motherland, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are conducting large-scale work to return Viktor Bout, as he has good reasons for serving his sentence in the country of his citizenship. I hope it (work) will end successfully," Moskalkova said.

In 2008, Bout, a Russian businessman, was arrested on terrorism charges in Bangkok, Thailand in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities. He was sentenced to 25 years of jail time in a US prison in 2012 on charges of conspiracy to murder American citizens and financially supporting terrorism. Bout has been denying all accusations.

