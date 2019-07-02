UrduPoint.com
Russia Conducts Another Successful Test Of New Interceptor Missile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 07:10 AM

Russia Conducts Another Successful Test of New Interceptor Missile

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russia's Aerospace Forces have carried out a successful test launch of a new interceptor missile at a testing range in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A combat crew of the Aerospace Forces has successfully conducted another test launch of a new anti-ballistic missile at the Sary Shagan testing range [Republic of Kazakhstan]," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, after a series of tests, the new missile has reliably confirmed its set characteristics, and "has successfully completed the task by hitting a simulated target with required accuracy."

