Russia Conducts Contacts With United States at Diplomatic Level - Kremlin Aide

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Contacts between Russia and the United States are now conducted at the diplomatic level and are of an irregular nature, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"Well, there are certain contacts. And frankly, they are irregular in nature.

But they exist," Ushakov told journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), commenting on a relevant question.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.