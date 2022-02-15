Russia Conducts Drills on Its Territory, Will Continue to Hold Them - Kremlin

Russia conducts drills on its territory and will conduct them and does not plan to discuss these issues with anyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia conducts drills on its territory and will conduct them and does not plan to discuss these issues with anyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Russia has conducted and will continue to conduct exercises throughout the Russian Federation.

This is an ongoing process, as in all countries of the world. This is our right to conduct exercises there on our territory, where we deem appropriate and it is not subject to discussion with anyone," Peskov told reporters.