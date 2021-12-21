UrduPoint.com

Russia Conducts First-Ever Covert Deployment Of Ships In Pacific Ocean - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Russian Navy conducted a first-ever covert deployment of ships in a remote region of the Pacific Ocean during its exercises, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"For the first time in recent history, an operational exercise with a group of forces of the Pacific Fleet was conducted in the far sea zone.

During it, the forces of the fleet carried out a covert deployment in a remote region of the Pacific Ocean," Shoigu said an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The minister added that the Umka complex Arctic expedition, which has no analogues in the world, had been carried out in Franz Josef Land archipelago. According to Shoigu, in conditions of high latitudes and low temperatures, all weapons have confirmed their technical characteristics.

