Russia Conducts Military Exercises Domestically, Unlike US - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Russian military is training on its territory, unlike the US military, and Russia is not going to report on the deployment of its military on its territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As for our soldiers, they are on Russian territory. We conducted exercises quite recently Zapad 2021, these are large exercises, and we conducted exercises on our territory.

And our so-called US partners are also conducting such large-scale exercises, but thousands of kilometers from their national territory. We did not come to Washington or New York to conduct exercises, but they came to us and conduct exercises near our borders, how should we react to this? We conduct our exercises, I repeat, on our own national territory. There is nothing surprising here, and we are not going to report to anyone on this," Putin said, speaking at the Russian Energy Week.