UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Conducts Over 3.9Mln COVID-19 Tests Since Start Of Pandemic - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:03 PM

Russia Conducts Over 3.9Mln COVID-19 Tests Since Start of Pandemic - Watchdog

More than 3.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 214,000 suspected carriers of the infection across the country are under medical supervision, the national public health watchdog said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) More than 3.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 214,000 suspected carriers of the infection across the country are under medical supervision, the national public health watchdog said Saturday.

"Over 3.

9 million tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Russia, and 214,000 people remain under medical supervision," Rospotrebnadzor said.

As many as 221,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

As of Friday, Russia updated its COVID-19 count by a record 7,933 cases to 114,431. The death toll has risen by 96 to 1,169.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 417 after 18, 235 cases of Cor ..

3 minutes ago

IMF approves emergency loan for Ecuador

14 seconds ago

Washington approves virus drug as US states ease l ..

13 minutes ago

Congress panel calls on Amazon chief Bezos to test ..

13 minutes ago

Saqlain recollects how Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Wau ..

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch web portal sup ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.