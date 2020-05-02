Russia Conducts Over 3.9Mln COVID-19 Tests Since Start of Pandemic - Watchdog

More than 3.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 214,000 suspected carriers of the infection across the country are under medical supervision, the national public health watchdog said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) More than 3.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 214,000 suspected carriers of the infection across the country are under medical supervision, the national public health watchdog said Saturday.

As many as 221,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

As of Friday, Russia updated its COVID-19 count by a record 7,933 cases to 114,431. The death toll has risen by 96 to 1,169.