Russia Conducts Planned Redeployment Of Forces On Kiev, Chernihiv Directions - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 09:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russia is conducting a planned redeployment of forces on Kiev and Chernihiv directions, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"The purpose of the regrouping of the Russian armed forces is to intensify actions in priority areas and, above all, to complete the operation to completely liberate Donbas," Konashenkov said during a briefing, adding that the military has achieved all tasks in Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

