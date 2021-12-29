Russia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defense Systems in Arctic Region - Source

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russia has recently conducted routine tests of S-500 anti-missile defense systems in it's Arctic region, but prototypes of S-550 have yet to be developed, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Routine tests of anti-missile defense systems S-500 has recently been held in the Arctic.

The launch of the system's long-range missile was aimed against a hypersonic target, the target has been successfully eliminated. Further tests of S-500 will be held," the source said.

The source added that S-550 anti-missile defense systems' tests have yet to be launched as prototypes are still in the development phase.