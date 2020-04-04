UrduPoint.com
Russia Conducts Up to 37,000 COVID-19 Tests Daily, Amount Will Rise - Health Official

Russian health authorities are currently conducting between 34,000 and 37,000 tests for COVID-19 per day, and this number is set to rise, Chief Public Health Official Anna Popova said on Saturday

"At present, we are testing 34,000 to 37,000 people per day. This is a significant number, and we will increase the amount," Popova told reporters.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that Russia will rapidly increase its testing capabilities as the disease continues to spread. Russia is also sending 10,000 test kits for diagnosing the disease to Belarus, Russia's ambassador in Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said earlier in the day.

As of Saturday morning, 4,731 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Russia since the start of the outbreak, the majority in the capital city of Moscow.

