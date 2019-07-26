UrduPoint.com
Russia Confident Iran Can Important Play Role In Afghanistan Peace Talks - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

Russia is confident that Iran can play an important role in the talks to settle the conflict in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told the UN Security Council on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia is confident that Iran can play an important role in the talks to settle the conflict in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"We are confident an important role in the talks can be played by Iran," Safronkov said.

The Russian diplomat welcomed the inclusion of Pakistan to the trilateral consultations on Afghanistan between Russia, China and the United States.

These consultations have been held in all three countries in March, April and July, Safronkov said.

