MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russia is confident that Kiev will not be able to disrupt the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, and gas will go through it to Europe, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We believe that this project cannot be disrupted. It was built in accordance with all legal requirements," Novak said in an interview with RBC when asked whether Kiev has a chance to disrupt the Nord Stream 2 project.

"There was a lot of opposition, but nevertheless... we are confident that this gas pipeline will supply gas to Europe," he said.