Russia Confirmed Readiness to Send Sufficient Volumes of Fertilizers to Brazil - Matvienko

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matvienko said on Sunday that Russia confirmed its readiness to supply Brazil with a sufficient amount of fertilizers.

Matvienko headed Russia's delegation at the inauguration ceremony of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday.

"Russia has been and remains one of the main suppliers of mineral fertilizers to Brazil, which play a very important role here in the agricultural sector, and we have confirmed our readiness to continue supplying the necessary volume of fertilizers," she said.