Russia Confirms 10,028 New Cases, Global Economy Ravaged By Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:25 PM

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW -- Russia has confirmed 10,028 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 242,271, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Wednesday.

WASHINGTON -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said it has received Chilean authorities' request for a 23.8 billion U.S. dollars Flexible Credit Line (FCL) over two years.

"The International Monetary Fund Executive Board met today in an informal session to discuss a request from the Chilean authorities for a two-year arrangement under the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) with the IMF," the Washington-based institution said in a statement, adding that the Chilean authorities intend to treat the credit line as precautionary.

GENEVA -- The transformation of the global energy system could be derailed as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause economic and social damage, the World Economic Forum warned Wednesday in an annual energy transition report.

In its report titled "Energy Transition Index (ETI) 2020: from crisis to rebound," the forum said that the global energy transition from carbon fuels to climate-friendly energy sources has been moving at a slow but steady pace.

SEOUL -- South Korea's job loss hit the worst in over 21 years in April as companies led employees to go on an unpaid leave or be laid off amid the COVID-19 outbreak, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of those employed totaled 26,562,000 in April, down 476,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea. It was the biggest reduction in more than 21 years since February 1999.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's economic growth eased sharply to 0.7 percent in the first quarter, dragged by the spreading of COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank said Wednesday.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the central bank, said in a statement that services and manufacturing sectors moderated while other sectors contracted. External demand and investment also declined while private consumption growth moderated.

NANJING -- The city of Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, has donated a batch of medical supplies to the city of Dire Dawa in Ethiopia to help fight COVID-19, local authorities said Wednesday.

The supplies, worth about 500,000 yuan (about 70,000 U.S. dollars), include five ventilators, 50,000 disposable masks, 5,120 KN95 masks and 600 protective suits. They were jointly raised by the Kunshan municipal government, a local charity foundation and several enterprises.

