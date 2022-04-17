Russia Confirms 10,263 New COVID-19 Cases, 233 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Russia has reported 10,263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 800 less than the day prior, bringing the cumulative number of infections to over 18 million, and 233 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 10,263 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 233 people have died," the center said.

Russia's cumulative total has reached 18,074,717 cases.

The response center added that 16,496 people have recovered, marking a 13.2% decrease compared to Saturday. The number of hospitalizations over the past day totaled 1,454, almost half of Saturday's log.

Moscow accounts for the greatest number of hospitalized patients of all Russian cities - 129, a nearly 30% drop compared to Saturday.