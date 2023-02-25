Russia Confirms 11,071 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Russia has detected over 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 34 new deaths, the Russian response center said on Saturday.

"We detected 11,071 new cases of COVID-19. Thirty-four people died in a day," the statement read.

Recoveries in the past 24 hours totaled 11,208, a decrease of 11.

2% compared to the previous day, and 775 people have been hospitalized, a decrease of 1,4%.

An increase in the number of hospitalizations was recorded in 27 Russian regions, while a decrease in the number of hospital admissions was detected in 40 regions, while 18 regions reported no change of the situation, the statement read.

As of February 25, a total of over 757 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 6.8 million deaths have been registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic.