Russia Confirms 11,071 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Russia has detected over 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 34 new deaths, the Russian response center said on Saturday.
"We detected 11,071 new cases of COVID-19. Thirty-four people died in a day," the statement read.
Recoveries in the past 24 hours totaled 11,208, a decrease of 11.
2% compared to the previous day, and 775 people have been hospitalized, a decrease of 1,4%.
An increase in the number of hospitalizations was recorded in 27 Russian regions, while a decrease in the number of hospital admissions was detected in 40 regions, while 18 regions reported no change of the situation, the statement read.
As of February 25, a total of over 757 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 6.8 million deaths have been registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic.