UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 11,071 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russia Confirms 11,071 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Russia has detected over 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 34 new deaths, the Russian response center said on Saturday.

"We detected 11,071 new cases of COVID-19. Thirty-four people died in a day," the statement read.

Recoveries in the past 24 hours totaled 11,208, a decrease of 11.

2% compared to the previous day, and 775 people have been hospitalized, a decrease of 1,4%.

An increase in the number of hospitalizations was recorded in 27 Russian regions, while a decrease in the number of hospital admissions was detected in 40 regions, while 18 regions reported no change of the situation, the statement read.

As of February 25, a total of over 757 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 6.8 million deaths have been registered worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Russia Died February Million

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

17 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$1.90 to US$83.40

Kuwait crude oil up US$1.90 to US$83.40

1 hour ago
 Schools exhibition at ECS for the first time

Schools exhibition at ECS for the first time

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nation ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organizes awareness workshops on sel ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness workshops on self-audit service to clients

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs hosts “Future Foresight Forum” i ..

Dubai Customs hosts “Future Foresight Forum” in conjunction with “UAE Inno ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.