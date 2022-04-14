Russia Confirms 11,348 New COVID-19 Cases, 254 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 06:09 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russia has detected 11,348 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 400 less than a day before, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 18,041,927, with 254 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Thursday.
"Over the past day, 11,348 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 254 people have died," the center said.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day is estimated at 21,853 people, a 22.3% decrease compared to the day prior. The number of hospitalizations fell by 5% to 3,131 people.
Daily COVID-19 incidence in Russia has been steadily declining. On Saturday, 13,573 new cases were registered and 288 new deaths, with a slight decrease on Sunday at 13,056 new COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths. The response center said Sunday that the COVID-19 infection rate fell by 25.4% over the past week.