UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 121,228 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Russia Confirms 121,228 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 121,228 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 113,122 the day before, and 617 deaths, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"In total, 121,228 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 617 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 9,883 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 32.2 percent decrease when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 28,944 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Moscow has registered 24,030 new cases and 77 deaths in the past 24-hour period, according to the Russian official website stopcoronavirus.rf.

Related Topics

Russia Died Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

5 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

13 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

13 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

14 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>