Russia Confirms 121,228 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 121,228 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 113,122 the day before, and 617 deaths, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"In total, 121,228 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 617 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 9,883 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 32.2 percent decrease when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 28,944 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Moscow has registered 24,030 new cases and 77 deaths in the past 24-hour period, according to the Russian official website stopcoronavirus.rf.