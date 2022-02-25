Russia Confirms 123,460 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 123,460 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 16,052,028 cases, and 787 coronavirus patients have died, bringing the death toll to 349,365, the Federal response center said on Friday.

A total of 167,310 people with COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals across the country over the past day, a 22.6% increase compared to Thursday. The number of hospitalizations over the past 24 hours amounted to 14,937, a 73% rise compared to the previous day, the center said.

On Thursday, Russia reported 132,998 new COVID-19 infections and 762 related fatalities.