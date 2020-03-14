UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:08 PM

Russia Confirms 14 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Reaches 59 - Health Authorities

Russia has registered 14 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the coronavirus response center said on Saturday, adding that the total number of people infected with the virus in Russia reached 59

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russia has registered 14 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the coronavirus response center said on Saturday, adding that the total number of people infected with the virus in Russia reached 59.

"In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among Russian citizens; Nine in Moscow, one in the Moscow Region, one in Saint Petersburg, two in the Kemerovo Region, one in the Kaliningrad Region," the center said.

According to the center, all people who got infected have recently visited countries that were hit hard with the coronavirus, and everyone who contacted them would be put under supervision.

Russia has so far confirmed 59 cases of coronavirus in the country 56 Russian citizens, two Chinese citizens and one Italian tested positive for COVID-19. Moreover, both Chinese citizens and one Russian have fully recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, all Russians who have visited countries with confirmed coronavirus cases will be tested for COVID-19, according to the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

