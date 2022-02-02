UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 141,883 New COVID-19 Cases, 678 Deaths - Response Center

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Russia Confirms 141,883 New COVID-19 Cases, 678 Deaths - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 141,883 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 125,836 the day before, and 678 deaths, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"In total, 141,883 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 678 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 17,201 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 1.6% decrease when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 48,426 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Related Topics

Russia Died Same From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

19 minutes ago
 NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But ..

NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But Will Not Compromise on Princip ..

11 minutes ago
 Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Rep ..

Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expecte ..

Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expected to create investment opportu ..

11 minutes ago
 New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 ..

New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 pct

11 minutes ago
 Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian s ..

Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian state

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>