UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 14,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 291 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Russia Confirms 14,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 291 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has reported 14,661 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 700 more than previous day, bringing the number of infections to a total of 17,940,765, and 291 new deaths, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russia has reported 14,661 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 700 more than previous day, bringing the number of infections to a total of 17,940,765, and 291 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 14,661 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 291 people have died," the center said.

The response center added that 35,306 people have recovered, which is 5.7% less than the day prior. The number of hospitalizations over the past day totaled 3,713, marking a decrease of 13.4% compared to Tuesday.

Related Topics

Russia Died

Recent Stories

Federal government's Ramzan relief package success ..

Federal government's Ramzan relief package successfully launched

1 minute ago
 Poland Views EU's Latest Anti-Russian Sanctions as ..

Poland Views EU's Latest Anti-Russian Sanctions as Inadequate - Deputy Foreign M ..

1 minute ago

29 minutes ago
 Zhirinovsky: Russia's ultra-nationalist who predic ..

Zhirinovsky: Russia's ultra-nationalist who predicted Ukraine conflict dies at 7 ..

1 minute ago
 Israeli Ruling Coalition Loses Majority As Coaliti ..

Israeli Ruling Coalition Loses Majority As Coalition Chairwoman Quits - Reports

1 minute ago
 China says all parties in Pakistan to stay united

China says all parties in Pakistan to stay united

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.