Russia Confirms 14,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 291 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russia has reported 14,661 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 700 more than previous day, bringing the number of infections to a total of 17,940,765, and 291 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 14,661 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 291 people have died," the center said.

The response center added that 35,306 people have recovered, which is 5.7% less than the day prior. The number of hospitalizations over the past day totaled 3,713, marking a decrease of 13.4% compared to Tuesday.