Russia Confirms 15,291 New COVID-19 Cases, 287 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia has confirmed 15,291 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,912,157 cases, and 287 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Monday.

The response center added that 32,850 people had recovered, which is 8% less than was reported a day earlier.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours totaled 1,571, which is 20.7% less than recorded on April 3.