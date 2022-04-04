UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 15,291 New COVID-19 Cases, 287 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russia Confirms 15,291 New COVID-19 Cases, 287 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia has confirmed 15,291 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,912,157 cases, and 287 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 15,291 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 287 people have died," the center said.

The response center added that 32,850 people had recovered, which is 8% less than was reported a day earlier.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours totaled 1,571, which is 20.7% less than recorded on April 3.

Related Topics

Russia Died April

Recent Stories

Bilawal, Shehbaz vow to continue defending constit ..

Bilawal, Shehbaz vow to continue defending constitution

2 minutes ago
 South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 220 runs in firs ..

South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 220 runs in first Test

6 minutes ago
 ICT admin imposes fine on profiteers

ICT admin imposes fine on profiteers

6 minutes ago
 New Sanctions Against Russia May be Prepared This ..

New Sanctions Against Russia May be Prepared This Week - German Economy Minister

6 minutes ago
 Brazilian coach train Pakistan players in Islamaba ..

Brazilian coach train Pakistan players in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreb ..

Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.