Russia Confirms 16,246 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 16,246 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,650,849, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the federal response center detected 16,568 new cases and 796 COVID-19 deaths.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 3,274 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,323, and the Moscow region with 1,124 new cases.

In the same 24 hours, 763 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 316,163.

In the same period, 20,751 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,686,912, according to the response center.