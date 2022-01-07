Russia Confirms 16,735 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 16,735 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,618,035, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 16,735 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,834 cases (11.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.16%.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 3,694 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,291, and the Moscow region with 899 new cases.

As many as 787 coronavirus patients have died in Russia in the past 24 hours bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll in the country to 314,604.

In the same period, 22,035 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,645,712, according to the response center.