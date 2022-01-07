UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 16,735 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Russia Confirms 16,735 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 16,735 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,618,035, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 16,735 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,834 cases (11.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.16%.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 3,694 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,291, and the Moscow region with 899 new cases.

As many as 787 coronavirus patients have died in Russia in the past 24 hours bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll in the country to 314,604.

In the same period, 22,035 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,645,712, according to the response center.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador ..

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti ..

5 minutes ago
 Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

19 minutes ago
 Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in K ..

Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in Kazakhstan's Almaty

10 minutes ago
 India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Two arrested for decanting gas

Two arrested for decanting gas

11 minutes ago
 China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bl ..

China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bln USD: report

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.