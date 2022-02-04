UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 168,201 New COVID-19 Cases, 682 Deaths - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Russia Confirms 168,201 New COVID-19 Cases, 682 Deaths - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 168,201 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 155,768 the day before, and 682 deaths, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"In total, 168,201 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 682 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 17,798 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 0.03% increase when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 58,449 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

>