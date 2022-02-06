UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 180,071 New COVID-19 Cases, 661 Deaths - Response Center

February 06, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 180,071 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 177,282 the day before, and 661 deaths, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"As many as 180,071 new COVID-19 cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 661 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 12,749 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 29.3% decrease from the day before.

At the same time, 59,583 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Moscow logged 18,856 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths in the same period, according to the stopcoronavirus.rf portal.

