Russia Confirms 180,071 New COVID-19 Cases, 784 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Published February 18, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russia has detected 180,071 new coronavirus cases, and 784 linked fatalities in the past 24 hours, similar to the 180,622 cases and 790 fatalities the day before, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"There were 180,071 new COVID-19 cases detected. In the past day, 784 people have died," the center said.

In addition, 198,369 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country over the past 24 hours, a 7.2% increase compared to the previous day when 185,082 patients were reported recovered from COVID-19.

The number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 3% compared to Thursday, amounting to 18,632 patients against 18,090 patients, respectively, the response center said.

