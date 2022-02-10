Russia Confirms 197,076 New COVID-19 Cases, 701 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 197,076 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 183,103 the day before, and 701 deaths, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"As many as 197,076 new COVID-19 cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 701 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 19,446 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 3.63% decrease from the day before.

At the same time, 106,092 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

St. Petersburg logged 19,644 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths in the same period, according to the stopcoronavirus.rf portal. Moscow and Moscow region logged 11,521 and 11,956 COVID-19 cases, respectively, with 82 and 35 deaths over the same period.

