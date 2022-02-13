UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 197,949 New COVID-19 Cases, 706 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Russia Confirms 197,949 New COVID-19 Cases, 706 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Russia has confirmed 197,949 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 203,766 the day before, and 706 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, 197,949 new COVID-19 cases were detected, and 706 people died," the center said.

New COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 12,653 over the past 24 hours, which is a 31.9% decrease compared to the day before, and 101,568 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19.

Moscow has logged 12,496 new cases and 86 deaths within the same period.

Related Topics

Russia Died Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

5 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>