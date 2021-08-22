Russia Confirms 20,564 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Russia registered 20,564 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,000 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,747,087, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 20,564 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,555 cases (7.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.31%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,661 daily infections, down from 1,852 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,481 new cases, down from 1,665, and the Moscow Region with 1,184 cases, up from 1,119.

The response center reported 762 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 797 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 176,044.

In the same 24 hours, 15,414 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 20,647 the day before, bringing the total to 6,019,466.