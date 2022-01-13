UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 21,155 Daily COVID-19 Cases

January 13, 2022

Russia confirms 21,155 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 21,155 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,723,305, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday

Russia registered 21,155 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,723,305, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 740 to 319,172, while the number of recoveries from the disease increased by 25,984 to 9,784,348.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,490 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,069,957. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,839 new cases.

The Russian government is formulating measures in urgent response to an upcoming wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday.

Russia has identified 698 cases of Omicron infections, and most of them were detected in Moscow, according to Golikova.

