Russia Confirms 21,155 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 21,155 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,723,305, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 5,490 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,839, and the Moscow region with 1,556 new cases.

In the same 24 hours, 740  deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 319,172 .

In the same period, 25,984 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,784,348, according to the response center.

